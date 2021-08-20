Justin Timberlake Was Filmed 'Working' at Target: 'Haters Gonna Say It's Fake'

When he's not creating music, Justin Timberlake is working at Target.

The singer was filmed by TikToker Douglas Anthony seemingly working the cash register at the store. The video, posted on Thursday, shows Timberlake in a gray jacket, blue shirt and beanie, nonchalantly scanning Anthony's items, which included a speaker, mints and gum.

"What else did you want?" Timberlake asks at one point, as he rings up the items.

"Justin Timberlake said post this for the naysayers," Anthony wrote on the clip, also adding, "HeSaidNoHateAndHeWillStartATikTok." Additionally, looking at the hashtags he used, it appears as if they were at a Target in Colorado.

The "Cry Me a River" singer also posted the TikTok on his Instagram Story, captioning it, "Haters gonna say it's fake." The lyric is from his 2018 song "Filthy."

Instagram Story

This isn't the first time Anthony posted a TikTok with the singer. A week ago, he shard a clip of the two of them dancing outside at a Walmart parking lot. Timberlake is seen wearing the same outfit.

TikTok

The artist, meanwhile, does appear to be back in the studio and getting ready to release new music. Last week, he shared a Boomerang of him and frequent collaborator Timbaland seemingly jamming out.

"Getting closer…" JT captioned the clip.

For more on JT, see below.