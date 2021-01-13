Justin Timberlake Talks Fatherhood and How It Helped Him in 'Palmer' Role

Justin Timberlake is enjoying life as a father of two!

The 39-year-old singer was a guest on Wednesday's Today, where he spoke about fatherhood and how it prepared him for his role in Palmer. Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, share two kids together -- son Silas, 5, and a newborn they welcomed last year.

Premiering Jan. 29 on Apple TV+, the movie follows the story of Eddie Palmer (Timberlake), a former small town football star who returns home to live with his grandmother, Vivian (June Squibb), after a 12-year stint in prison. Palmer's attempt at a quiet life is quickly interrupted, however, when his new neighbor goes off on a bender, leaving her 7-year-old son, Sam (Ryder Allen), in his care.

"The film is very, very emotional. It was a really special script. I remember when I first read it, it was just timely and so much heart," Timberlake shared. "I was really, really thrilled to be able to make this movie."

"I thought of my grandfather, I thought of my father. I thought of my experience of being a dad as well," he continued. "There was a lot in the tank to draw from [for inspiration]."

.@jtimberlake and his 8-year-old co-star, Ryder Allen, join us to talk about their new film “Palmer.” pic.twitter.com/etp0b1eOx6 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 13, 2021

Allen, 8, also chimed in, explaining how fun it was to work with Timberlake.

"At first I had no idea who Justin Timberlake was," the young star of the film admitted. "But it was amazing working with Justin, I think, obviously. One of the best parts about working with Justin is the experience that I got with him. All the notes, all the jokes, all the just experience including, I think, the day-to-day friendship between us. Really great time filming with him ... he's my best movie friend."

Back in September, Lance Bass confirmed to ET that his former *NSYNC bandmate and Biel had secretly welcomed their second child together in 2020.

"The baby is cute of course, it's Justin and Jessica!" Bass gushed at the time. While he didn't share too many details, he did reveal that the *NSYNC members knew before everyone else and that their group chat is now all about babies and the newborn.

Bass also said that he's seen pictures, but wouldn't give up the name, joking, "That's a good question," adding, "Justin would kill me!"

Hear more in the video below.