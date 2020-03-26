Justin Timberlake Shares 'Social Distancing' Photo With Jessica Biel in the Snowy Mountains

Can't get much more socially distant than that! Justin Timberlake is taking CDC warnings seriously amid the coronavirus outbreak. The 39-year-old musician took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo with his dog and his wife, Jessica Biel, out in the snowy wilderness.

"Out here social distancing with the fam and a lot of these 🌲🌲🌲 I hope you guys are staying safe and healthy," he captioned the pic. "We need to stick together and look out for each other during this crazy time. Go through my stories for some ways you can support your local communities. While there's a lot of chaos and confusion right now, there's also a lot of good and so many ways to help. 🙏🏼 Spread the word @feedingamerica @americanredcross @savethechildren @wckitchen."

In his Instagram Stories, Timberlake offered his fans the opportunity to donate to Feeding America, Save the Children, and World Central Kitchen. He also showed fans how to schedule an appointment to donate blood to the American Red Cross due to a shortage from canceled blood drives.

In addition to social distancing together, Timberlake and Biel did get cozy earlier this month when celebrating Biel's 38th birthday with a big cake.

"Celebrating my birthday in style... and by that I mean, in pajamas. I made Justin PROMISE not to sing Happy Birthday to me, so he improvised," Biel captioned the cute pics. "Sorry you can’t hear it, but I’m still laughing 😂. Thank you, you wonderful human, for really listening to me, and for throwing my kinda party. And thank YOU ALL for the birthday wishes. Feeling the love."

