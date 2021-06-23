Justin Timberlake Sends His Support to Britney Spears After Her Conservatorship Testimony

Justin Timberlake is sending his support to Britney Spears.

"After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was," Timberlake wrote. "What’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body."

"No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for," he continued. "Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live."

Timberlake and Spears dated from 1998 to 2002.

During Wednesday's hearing, the "Lucky" singer called out her father and alleged that the conservatorship holds her back from living her life.

The pop star expressed that she would like nothing more than "to end the conservatorship without being evaluated," as well as regain control of her life, have a therapist come to her home instead of going to a doctor's office and more. She also shared a slew of shocking allegations against both her father and her team.

Following her testimony, the attorney for her father said in a statement to the judge, "He is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much."

Meanwhile back in February, the unauthorized documentary The New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears was released. Framing Britney explores everything from the pop star's rise to fame to her negative portrayal in the media, along with her ongoing conservatorship battle with her father, Jamie Spears. It also dives into Spears' former relationship with Timberlake.

Following the documentary's release, the former *NSYNC singer released a public apology to Spears and Janet Jackson after receiving backlash. In his statement, Timberlake wrote that he's "seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns" over how he handled both his highly publicized split from Spears in the early 2000s and the infamous "wardrobe malfunction" with Jackson during their 2004 Super Bowl halftime performance.

"I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed," he wrote. "I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from."

At the time, a source told ET earlier that Spears was "aware" of the unauthorized Framing Britney Spears doc, which examines her former relationship with the *NSYNC superstar.

"Britney has no interest in getting involved with any details being discussed about her past relationship with Justin Timberlake," the source said. "She wouldn't want her fans to speak negatively about him because she has the utmost respect for both Justin and his wife [Jessica Biel]. She laughed about how people are talking about it now. It happened so long ago."

