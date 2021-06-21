Justin Timberlake Posts First Pic of Son Phineas in Honor of Father's Day

Justin Timberlake is giving fans their first peek at baby Phineas! The 40-year-old singer took to Instagram on Father's Day to share the first photo of his and wife Jessica Biel's youngest son, whom they secretly welcomed in July. The couple also share a 6-year-old son, Silas.

Along with a pic of Silas singing into a microphone, Timberlake shared a shot of himself playing a video game as both of his sons watched. In the photo, Timberlake sits with Silas on the couch, while Phineas lounges on the floor with blocks, as the boys stare intently at the TV.

"Being a dad is better than I ever could have imagined," Timberlake captioned his post. "Thankful to my dads and my grandfathers for leading the way, making the sacrifices for me to live out my dreams, and for teaching me that REAL LIFE happens in all the little moments. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there!!!"

Biel, 39, also marked the day by sharing a sweet post in honor of her husband. Alongside pics of Timberlake posing in a costume, holding one of his sons, and smiling next to his wife, Biel wrote that her husband is "the moon, the stars and the sour cream pound cake of my life."

"You put a roof over our heads, and then fix it when the homemade rocket goes terribly wrong. You put food on the table, so the baby can throw it under the table. You let us use the couch as an indoor trampoline even though we have one outside," she wrote. "You love the noise and the chaos of it all even though you’ve worked all night and are trying to sleep."

"We are grateful for you for all the big things and the things we don’t see. Thank you for making it so fun. We love you dearly," Biel continued. "And to all the other dads out there taking names and building play sets, I salute you. Happy Father’s Day. Baby, you bring the light into our lives in so many ways."

Earlier this month on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, Biel opened up about life as a mom of two after welcoming her and Timberlake's "secret COVID baby."

"Someone said to me, 'Two is like having a thousand.' And that's exactly what it feels like. The balance of everything is very different and super hard," she admitted, before gushing over her sons.

"The conversations I'm having now with my 6-year-old is so cool. Like, he's a real person saying the funniest stuff and he's so sensitive and tender," Biel said. "It's just so interesting to see that part of it happen and the little one is just cute as hell."