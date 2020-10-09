Justin Timberlake Is Working to Bring a Pro Baseball Team to Nashville

Justin Timberlake wants to take the residents of Nashville, Tennessee, out to the ball game!

The Memphis-born singer told ET in a statement that he is working with Music City Baseball to help bring a professional baseball team to the southern city.

"I am thrilled to be involved in the movement to bring Major League Baseball to the great state of Tennessee," Timberlake says. “I believe in Music City Baseball’s vision of linking baseball and music in a unique way to unite and entertain people and I am excited to help generate awareness throughout the community as we share our vision for bringing MLB to Music City."

The Tennessean reports that Timberlake has also been added to the group's Music Industry Advisors committee, which includes Kix Brooks, Kane Brown, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Larry Gatlin and several others.

On top of this, Timberlake has been a minority owner of the Memphis Grizzlies since 2012.

Music City Baseball's Dave Dombrowski, who is the former president of baseball operations for the Boston Red Sox, shared his excitement over Timberlake helping them bring a MLB team to Nashville.

"For us this is huge,” Dombrowski said, according to The Tennessean. “I mean [Timberlake] is somebody that’s world-known, huge in the area and the region and the state. He supports baseball and all of the other things that we stand for. Having someone like that involved speaks a lot for his interest in making this work and also gives us support in talking to other individuals of this ilk. It’s extremely important to us."

Meanwhile, the New York Post reports that Music City Baseball hopes to bring the team, tentatively called the Nashville Stars, to the city by 2024.