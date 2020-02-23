Justin Bieber Joins Kanye West’s Sunday Service With Emotional Gospel Ballad: Watch

Justin Bieber belted out an emotional ballad at Kanye West’s Sunday service over the weekend.

In a clip posted on his Instagram account, the 25-year-old pop star can be seen standing by a piano singing Marvin Sapp’s “Never Would Have Made It.”

Other attendees gathered around and listened intently, then cheered and applauded him.

West’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, also posted clips of the performance on her Instagram Stories.

In one clip, the crowd enthusiastically cheered Bieber on as he sang the lyrics, “I'm stronger, I'm wiser, I'm better, much better. When I look back over all you brought me through, I can see that you were the one I held on to.”

In another clip, Bieber left the piano and embraced West, who appeared to be smiling brightly.

West’s Sunday service has previously attracted A-listers including Katy Perry, Bradley Cooper and Brad Pitt, who told ET he believed West was doing “something really special,” with the “delightful” event.

Bieber previously performed “Never Would Have Made It” at Churchome in Los Angeles last August.

The latest performance capped off a big weekend for Bieber, whose latest record, Changes, shot to the top of the Billboard 200 chart, marking his seventh number one album.

See more on Bieber and West's Sunday service below.