Justin Bieber Has the Perfect Answer When Asked How Many Kids He Wants With Wife Hailey

Justin Bieber is getting real about the size of his future family. The 26-year-old singer stops by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, where he plays a game of "Burning Questions," and is asked how many kids he and his wife, Hailey Bieber, want.

"I think it's up to Hailey because it's her body," Justin says as the crowd cheers.

Hailey comes up a lot throughout the segment, with Justin revealing that his wife "smells like Ariana Grande's perfume," was "not really liking" his recent mustache, which caused him to shave it off. He also claims that the model sometimes gets annoyed when he is "constantly singing around the house."

"She likes it, but then there's a point I think... I don't know," he says. "I feel like she loves me regardless of anything I do, but I don't know."

Justin's even revealed one the pet names he and Hailey call each other after admitting that she "calls me a bunch of weird things."

"She calls me 'goo goo,' which is kind of weird, but I like it... I do," he said. "She's got me wrapped around her finger pretty much. We're both each other's goo goos. Yeah, it's pretty cute. It's good stuff."

Justin appearance comes shortly after he celebrated his 26th birthday, a milestone that Hailey made special.

"My wife did up my house really nicely and she had a movie playing. It was this really romantic night. It's not a big deal. It's pretty cool," he says. "She basically got a serious wedding planner-type style thing and did it all in, like, candles. It was pretty cool."

In addition to the sweet night in, the pair also celebrated Justin's birthday with a bash at West Hollywood hotspot Delilah.

Prior to heading to the party, he reportedly enjoyed a private dinner with Hailey, however once the couple arrived at the celebration, he still couldn’t take his eyes off his gorgeous wife.

The two cuddled, kissed and danced the night away, with several PDA moments captured in videos posted on social media.

