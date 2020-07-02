Justin Bieber Drops New Song 'Intentions' Feat. Quavo With a Heartfelt Music Video

Justin Bieber has some new music for his fans.

The 25-year-old artist dropped his new single, "Intentions," on Thursday night, along with a powerful and meaningful new music video, featuring Bieber's collaborator on the track, Quavo.

The music video was shot primarily at Alexandria House -- in the Mid-Wishire area of Los Angeles -- which serves as a transitional residency for women and children as they move from emergency shelter to a stable and permanent living situation.

The music video also serves to raise awareness for Alexandria House's efforts to combat homelessness and housing insecurity. Bieber also used the video to announce the formation of the Intentions Fund to raise money for the organization's efforts and those who need help the most.

The touching video includes interviews with several young women who have found safety under the roof of Alexandria House, and features Bieber and Quavo themselves dancing and spending time with those who reside there.

"Intentions" is the third single released off of Bieber's upcoming album, Changes.

The music video's release comes just days before Bieber is set to make his high-profile return to Saturday Night Live, where he will serve as the musical guest this weekend, alongside first-time host RuPaul.

Bieber's last appearance on the show came when he pulled double duty as host and musical guest in Feb. 2013.

For more on the singer's upcoming album, which drops on Valentine's Day, check out the video below.