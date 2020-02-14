Justin Bieber Drops New Album 'Changes' -- All the Songs About Wife Hailey

Justin Bieber has officially made his musical comeback!

The 25-year-old singer released his fifth studio album, Changes, on Friday, just in time for Valentine's Day. It's his first full-length release since 2015's Purpose, which featured hits like "Sorry," "Love Yourself" and "What Do You Mean?"

"I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I'm at in my life," Bieber said of the new album, in a teaser video posted to YouTube back in December. "I'm excited to perform it and to tour it."

"We all have different stories; I'm just excited to share mine," he added. "It's the music that I've loved the most of anything I've done."

As anticipated, much of the 17-track album details Bieber's married life with wife Hailey. The two secretly tied the knot at a courthouse in New York City in September 2018 and had a second wedding in South Carolina a year later.

"I'm glad it worked out because she's an amazing, amazing, amazing person," Bieber shared during his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month. "She really is. She's super precious. I enjoy spending my life with her."

Now, ET's breaking down some of the best songs on Bieber's latest R&B/pop project, and analyzing all the lyrics that were seemingly written about his forever love.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

"All Around Me"

Starting from the very first track on the album, Bieber is already making it clear how much his love played a role in his new music, and how his view on love has changed since finding his soulmate.

Bieber sings, "Not sure what I was doin' before you / I quit tryin' to figure it out."

Track track also sees Bieber singing about commitment and loyalty, and a newfound sense of dedication.

"Open up my eyes to a feeling I can't ignore/I need you all around me," Bieber croons. "Wouldn't wanna be in any other place."

Later, he sings, "I'll make sure you're comfortable/ You make sure I'm comfortable/ Our love's unconditional."

"Habitual"

Bieber said in episode three of Seasons that this track is one of his "favorite songs."

"It's not often where I hear something right away and I'm like, 'This is so tight,'" he explained.

From the poetic nature of the lyrics, it feels like a love letter penned expressly for his ladylove, and features playful lines and striking images of nature.

"Flowers open/ when they feel the sunlight./Moonrise, tides change/ right before our eyes/ Aggressive but softly, you place your lips on my lips/ We're each other's vice," Bieber sings.

It's clear that his love for his wife is powerful, and as the singer said in his his YouTube docuseries, Justin Bieber: Seasons, he admits that one reason he loves his wife so much is her forgiving nature.

"Hailey, every time I do something stupid she forgives me so there's that," he explained. "This girl forgives me left and right. I'm a damn nightmare."

This emotional connection seems best reflected in the lyrics from which the song gets its title: "My love for you's habitual, yeah/ Not for a moment, but forever."

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

"Come Around Me"

Like "Yummy" - the first single released off the new album -- this track also gets a little dirty with some racy lyrics, but they are balanced out with some genuinely romantic double entendres as well.

When you come around me/ Treat me like you miss me/ Even though you've been with me," Bieber sings. "When you come around me, do me like you miss me. Even though you been with me."

Also: "Who taught you how to drive stick? You're fool with it/ love the way you fool with it. And the way you motion/ motion in my lap/ Love the way you move with it."

Bieber is also making the most with some impressive stretches with his vocabulary with word choices and poetic puns you just don't see in most modern pop.

In this song, Bieber sings, "Let's not miss out on each other/ Let's get it in expeditiously."

In a similarly eloquent line in his song "Intentions," he croons, "Heart full of equity, you're an asset." It feels like the singer is trying to elevate his songs to a higher level, both intellectually and emotionally.

"Forever" feat. Post Malone and Clever

"You still intimidate me, keep me up on my toes now," Bieber croons on this track. "Better man, what you made me / Made me aware what I was missin'.'"

In, Justin Bieber: Seasons, the singer opened up about still getting butterflies around his wife. "Sometimes I still get nervous with her in the room for some reason. It's weird, I know," he confessed. "I don't know, she just makes me nervous because I love her so much and I want her to like my stuff. [My album is] about her, too, so, I'm singing about her -- it's a weird thing. But it's awesome."

"I think she loves me being happy," he added. "Even if the music sucks, she's so awesome and cares about me so much — she would just love the fact that I'm happy doing what I love, even if it was whack."

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images

"Take It Out On Me"

While nearly all of the new songs deal with finding love, building their love or sex, no song seems to deal with the realities of a committed marriage like "Take It Out On Me," in which Bieber sings about being a "punching bag" and a "psychiatrist" for his love, when she's having a bad day.

"Sometimes I don't mind you havin' the worst day/ Oh, no, I don't./ All the stress turns into built-up energy/

Yes, it does./ On the edge, I'm your net, go on and fall back/ Easy on that pressure point, I love to push that," Bieber sings. "Let your frustrations out right here/ I'm your psychiatrist, let's talk about it."

Later, he also sings about being her suport system when she's feeling emotionally drained: "Yeah, I'm your plug/ Whatever you need, I'ma make sure you get enough./ And when your battery gets low, I'ma be the one to charge you up./ Let me massage your mental and your physical/ Whenever you lose doubt, I'll be your miracle./

When you're around me, you should feel invincible."

The album also includes three songs Bieber previously released -- "Yummy," "Get Me" featuring Kehlani and "Intentions" featuring Quavo of rap group Migos.

In case you missed it, Bieber admitted in episode six of Seasons thathe was having a tough time in the recording studio while trying to put Changes together. "I'm just nervous a little bit. Just expectations and stuff," he confessed. "I'll be honest I don't feel good. I struggle with massive anxiety."

"This has been the hardest, roughest season of my life," he added. "The pressure of delivering a good album, and it's a lot of different things."

Next up, Bieber is gearing up for his Changes Tour, which kicks off May 14 in Seattle, Washington. View the full list of cities and ticket info here, and watch the video below for more on Bieber!