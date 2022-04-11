Justin Bartha to Reprise 'National Treasure' Role for Disney Plus Series

Disney+'s National Treasure is welcoming back a familiar face.

Justin Bartha, who played computer wiz Riley Poole in the movie franchise, will return to reprise the role in the upcoming series, the streaming service announced Monday. He will appear in a guest starring capacity.

The new series follows Jess (Lisette Alexis), the young heroine at the center of the story, who is a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer that embarks on an adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family's mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.

Catherine Zeta-Jones also stars as Billie, a badass billionaire, black-market antiquities expert and treasure hunter who lives by her own code. Zuri Reed, Jordan Rodrigues, Antonio Cipriano, Jake Austin Walker and Lyndon Smith fill out the ensemble cast.

Bartha's return to the National Treasure universe comes 15 years since his last appearance in the 2007 sequel, National Treasure: Book of Secrets.

