Julianne Hough Posts About the 'Stagnant Energy' She's Personally Feeling Amid Time Apart From Brooks Laich

Julianne Hough has been doing some deep reflection lately.

The former Dancing With the Stars judge took to her Instagram on Saturday to reveal how she's spending her quarantine: by releasing "stagnant energy" through dance.

Hough -- who is currently quarantining separately from her husband, Brooks Laich -- danced it out in a Kinrgy session inspired by earth, air, fire and water, and appeared to get emotional during the workout session.

"Releasing All this stagnant energy built up from what's going on personally and in the world," she wrote alongside a post of herself spreading her arms and legs apart and breathing deeply.

Instagram

A source told ET last week that Hough and Laich aren't self-isolating together because they prefer different scenery. "Julianne is an L.A. girl and wanted to be home during the quarantine, and Brooks loves Idaho and wanted to be out in the country," the source explained.

"They talk often but this is a very hard time," ET's source added of the couple, who tied the knot near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, in 2017. "They've been working on their marriage and being apart is not easy."

While Hough works on her marriage with Laich, she's been keeping busy with Kinrgy sessions and time with friends. She was spotted enjoying a walk outside with actor Ben Barnes last Wednesday.

Hough and Laich's marriage was first rumored to be on the rocks around the new year. See more in the video below.