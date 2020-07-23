Julianne Hough Comments on Brooks Laich's 'Booty' in 'Thirst Trap' Pic

On Wednesday, the 37-year-old former NHL pro posted a photo of himself flipping a pancake while wearing only an apron and holding a martini glass. He's also doing this all while in a lake.

"Get your ‘cakes hot off the griddle! Thirst trap round 2! 🤣😎 The first one was so damn fun that I had to do sequel! Caption this photo, and the best one gets a follow back!" Laich captioned the pic. "Also, when you see it you’ll know... #happyhumpday 🤟 Thanks @hebercannon for once again helping me shred all my credibility with one 📸... 🤦‍♂️🤣 Also massive shout out to @kristysowin and @hayley.erbert - you know why 🤣💁‍♀️."

Hough was one of many to comment on the pic, writing, "That booty though 🤣."

The 32-year-old dancer-actress is still pretty friendly with Laich despite them calling it quits in May after three years of marriage. The two announced their split after deciding to quarantine separately amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Julianne and Brooks truly were best friends, loved each other, and planned to spend their lives together despite their final decision to call it quits," a source told ET back in June. "This split has been difficult on both of them and right now they are doing everything they can to get back to some semblance of normal life without one another."

The source added that Laich and Hough simply grew apart. "Julianne seemed to be going through a period of self-discovery and change which isn't what Brooks had planned for. He loved the life they had and wanted nothing more than to build a family together but Julianne wasn't ready."

Here's more on the amicable exes.