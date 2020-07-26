Julianne Hough Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday With Brooks Laich

Julianne Hough rang in her 32nd birthday with those closest to her -- including her estranged husband, Brooks Laich. Though the couple announced their split in May, they couldn't have looked happier to reunite at Hough's pool party on Saturday.

The former Dancing With the Stars judge, who turned 32 last Monday, was joined by a few friends at her low-key bash over the weekend. Among the attendees was her bestie, Nina Dobrev, who filmed Hough performing a few pool stunts, with Laich in the shot.

"Now that's how you stick a landing," Dobrev wrote alongside one of Hough's impressive pool feats.

Hough and Laich have remained friendly since their May split, which came after the pair had decided to quarantine separately amid the coronavirus pandemic. The dancer decided to stay home in Los Angeles, while Laich headed to their place in Idaho. Upon his return to LA, the former hockey pro spent time with Hough's brother, Derek.

"Julianne and Brooks truly were best friends, loved each other, and planned to spend their lives together despite their final decision to call it quits," a source told ET in June. "This split has been difficult on both of them and right now they are doing everything they can to get back to some semblance of normal life without one another."

The source added that Laich and Hough simply grew apart. "Julianne seemed to be going through a period of self-discovery and change which isn't what Brooks had planned for. He loved the life they had and wanted nothing more than to build a family together but Julianne wasn't ready," the source said.

In a KINRGY workout class on Saturday, Hough reflected on her birthday, sharing that this year has been the highest of highs and lowest of lows. She advised followers to go inward and connect to truth and authenticity that’s within, saying "that's where it all begins."

