Julia Roberts Poses for Rare Photo With Husband Daniel Moder

Julia Roberts had a night out with her husband for a good cause!

On Wednesday, the 52-year-old actress stepped out to attend the 2020 CORE Gala at Hollywood's Wiltern Theater with her husband, Daniel Moder.

The couple posed for a pic at the charity event with a grinning Roberts opting for a matching green-and-blue plaid skirt and jacket, which she paired with fishnet tights and black, lace-up heels. In the shot, Roberts is sweetly clutching Moder's arm, while the 50-year-old cinematographer, who wore a black suit without a tie, held her hand.

The pair, who tied the knot in 2002 and share three children, was there to support Sean Penn's organization, which raises money for disaster relief and preparedness work across the world, including Haiti, the Bahamas, the Caribbean and the U.S. The night also marked the organization's 10-year anniversary, following its founding as a result of the 2010 Haitian earthquake.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Alyssa Milano, G-Eazy, Connie Britton, Naomi Campbell, Rachel Zoe, Jason Derulo, Patricia Arquette and others also attended the event, which raised more than $5 million.

The auction was a hit, with DiCaprio donating a lithograph that sold for $120,000, a living room concert from Portugal. The Man going for $140,000, and a piece of art by Jim Carrey raking in five figures.

Conan O'Brien served as master of ceremonies during the dinner gala, which included performances from Portugal. The Man, Jenny Lewis, Henning May, Beck and Dwight Yoakam.

