Julia Louis-Dreyfus Signs Overall Deal With Apple TV Plus

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is moving from HBO to Apple TV+.

The Emmy-winning actress has signed an overall deal with the streaming service, they announced on Friday.

Louis-Dreyfus will develop new projects exclusively for Apple TV+, as both executive producer and star.



"I am thrilled about this new partnership with my friends at Apple,” Louis-Dreyfus said in a statement. "Also, many thanks and kudos to my representatives for structuring the deal in such a way that I am paid in AirPods."

Louis-Dreyfus last starred in Veep, which aired its seventh and final season on HBO last year. She'll next be seen on the big screen in Downhill alongside Will Ferrell.

The 59-year-old actress is the latest star to sign an overall deal with Apple TV+, following Alfonso Cuaron, Kerry Ehrin, Jon M. Chu, Justin Lin, Jason Katims and Lee Eisenberg.

