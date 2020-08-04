Julia Louis-Dreyfus Hilariously Shows Off Her Makeup Skills Without Her Glam Team in Coronavirus PSA

Julia Louis-Dreyfus wants everyone to stay at home -- even if it means she has to film a PSA without her glam team.

The Veep star hilariously showed off her makeup skills sans glam squad in a video on her Instagram on Wednesday, meant to encourage fans to do their part to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"Oh, hi there. It's me, your friend, Julia Louis-Dreyfus," the actress said as she turned to the camera to reveal her overdrawn eyebrows, messy eye makeup and bright blush. "You know, normally when I do a PSA like this, I have a hair and makeup team, a glam team... professional glam team, who come and help me with my look."

"But today, they're staying at home. They're staying safe. And that's what I would like to ask you to do," Louis-Dreyfus added, finishing her look with a swipe of red lipstick. "Please stay home, please stay safe and help us flatten the curve. And if you do happen to go out, please maintain six feet of physical distance."

"Perfect," she said as she caught a glimpse of herself in the mirror. "Thank you."

Louis-Dreyfus captioned her post, "Happy to help get the message out 💋@cagovernor #StayHomeSaveLives."

"Gorgeous," the actress' Veep co-star, Tony Hale, wrote, as fans praised Louis-Dreyfus in the comments.

Louis-Dreyfus has been practicing the social distancing that she preaches. On March 25, she shared a pic from her hike with Ellen DeGeneres -- but they made sure to keep their distance.

"Social distance hike with my pal @theellenshow. We had a great conversation although I couldn’t really hear what she was saying," the Emmy winner wrote.

DeGeneres, meanwhile, returned to her daytime talk show this week -- but from her living room.

"I've always wanted to have this show as a distraction, as a break from whatever's going on out there that may be unpleasant," she explained. "So, if you're feeling down, I want to lift you up. If you're feeling trapped, I want to set you free. If you feel like you're going in the wrong direction, I want you to back that thing up."

See more in the video below.