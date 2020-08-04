Joy Behar's Rep Shuts Down Report That She's Retiring From 'The View'

Joy Behar isn't going anywhere. The 77-year-old comedian's rep tells ET that, despite a report that she's looking to retire from The View after 21 seasons, she has no plans of leaving the ABC daytime talk show.

"This is not true. Joy was asked what happens at the end of her contract and as she herself made clear in the interview, if she’s 'as fabulous in [2022] as I am now,' she will be in her seat at the table," Behar's spokesperson tells ET.

On Wednesday, Variety released an excerpt from the paperback edition of Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of 'The View,' where, in an interview, Behar explains that she has a "three-year contract" with The View.

“But that doesn’t mean I can’t leave if I want to, because they can’t really do anything to me at this point. I don’t see myself staying for more [time]," she says. "That’s it! I could be wrong. If I’m as fabulous in [2022] as I am now, I’ll think about. But the chances of that happening… You know, time marches on. I’m not a kid.”

Behar originally joined the Barbara Walters-created show in 1997 when it debuted, and is currently the longest-serving panel member. The noted liberal co-host briefly left the show in 2013, but was brought back in 2015.

The co-hosts of The View are currently working remotely amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

ET spoke with Behar last year about the common misconceptions the hosts of The View face.

"It's not an act, we don't sugarcoat it, we go right in it," Behar said. "I think that's what we have in common. I think that there's mutual respect for that."

