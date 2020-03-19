Josh Gad Shares Video of Himself Crying to Let People Know It's OK to be Emotional

Josh Gad wants everyone to know that it's OK to cry.

The Frozen 2 actor took to social media to share video of himself crying to let others know that it's perfectly normal to be emotional amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I wanted to cry for a second," Gad begins. "And I was gonna do it by myself and then I thought, 'You know what? It's important for everybody to understand that we're all going through so much uncertainty right now.' We're going to get through it and it's hard and I'm emotional because I hate seeing our kids deprived of their normal lifestyles and not being able to understand why all of this is happening so quickly."

"But I'm also emotional because of all the incredible things that so many of you out there are doing on a daily basis, and I know it's a struggle right now for so many people," he continues. "And I just wanted to say I love you all and I'm thinking of you all and we'll get through this."

Gad received so many well wishes, positive and supportive messages from fans and celeb friends. "Amen brother. 🙏," Zachary Levi wrote. Michelle Monaghan also wrote, "Love your heart so much brother."

As concern grows over the worldwide spread of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, many are taking proactive measures to keep themselves safe from the flu-like virus, which can be fatal in the most extreme cases.

Musical acts and artists have postponed their concerts and tours, TV and film productions have halted, premieres, festivals, conferences and many other events have also canceled or are rescheduling for future dates. In the meantime, many celebrities and talk-show hosts are taking it upon themselves to entertain fans as they self-isolate.

