Josh Duhamel and Lauren Graham to Direct in 'Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' Season 2: First Look (Exclusive)

The Ducks are back! Josh Duhamel and Lauren Graham will be stepping behind the camera for season 2 of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, ET can exclusively reveal on Friday, which is also National Streaming Day.

The stars of the Disney+ series will both make their TV directorial debuts in the upcoming season, each helming their own episode. Only ET has the exclusive behind-the-scenes first look at Duhamel, who joined the series in January, and Graham putting on their directors' hats.

In the exclusive photos, Duhamel -- rocking a Mighty Ducks: Game Changers baseball cap -- has a big smile on his face as he checks the monitors.

Meanwhile, a masked Graham steps out onto the ice to direct young star Brady Noon, who plays Evan Morrow.

Disney+

Disney+

The new season of Mighty Ducks: Game Changers will be with a major change following the departure of Emilio Estevez, who will not return as Gordon Bombay.

To seemingly fill the void, Duhamel boarded the series as new character Gavin Cole, a former NHL player-turned-coach. Described as "inspirational, charming, hardcore, he’s big on the hockey metaphor that applies to life," Gavin runs the intense summer hockey institute where the Mighty Ducks land for season 2.

Duhamel previously directed the 2019 R-rated comedy, Buddy Games, which he also co-wrote.

Season 1 of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is streaming now on Disney+.

