Josh Brolin Poses Completely Nude in Pic Taken by His Wife Kathryn

Josh Brolin isn't leaving much to the imagination! On Tuesday, the 52-year-old actor posted a photo on Instagram of him casually sitting on a patio chair with his feet up while sipping out of a coffee cup.

While this may sound like a normal pic, Josh caught his social media followers' attention because he's completely nude in the image.

"At the end of the day, a life will [be] judged by how often you were naked. Nobody told [me] they meant metaphorically," the Deadpool 2 star captioned the pic before noting that it was taken by his wife, 33-year-old Kathryn Boyd.

The photo appears to be a throwback from 2016 as Kathryn shared a similar image that same year where Josh is seen enjoying his "morning coffee" in the nude.

The actor also shared the similar pic back in 2016, writing, "Once upon a time, there was a dude who didn't give a... ???"

Meanwhile on Kathryn's Instagram this week, she bared her baby bump in a series of photos taken by her sister, Kaylin. The couple, who are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Westlyn, are expecting their second child together. Josh also has two children, 32-year-old Trevor and 26-year-old Eden, with ex Alice Adair.

The A-list star commented on the stunning images of his wife of four years, writing, "I got lucky."

For more with the cute couple, check out the video below.