Jordan Fisher Expecting First Child With Wife Ellie Woods -- See the Emotional Surprise Announcement

Jordan Fisher and his wife, Ellie Woods, are expecting their first child -- a baby boy! The actor, who is currently starring in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, and his wife shared the news with a sweet TikTok video.

“And the journey begins…we can’t wait to meet you 💙,” the caption read. The video starts with Ellie asking Jordan to close his eyes as she helps him put on a letterman jacket that reads papa. When Jordan puts his hands in his pockets, he feels the pregnancy test and begins to cry. The video continues with a clip of Ellie crying and holding up the test that reads “pregnant.”

The rest of the video documents the pair sharing the news that they are having a boy with their family, who bites into cupcakes with blue icing. Ellie took to her Stories to share a picture of her and the dad-to-be snuggled on the couch. “@jordanfisher Favorite 1st trimester pic. Jordan has been so supportive through this journey. He is gonna make the best papa,” she wrote.

Jordan reposted the pic on his respective Stories and gave his wife a special shout-out. “I love my baby mama so much guys...my wife is already killing it as a mama. Such badassery,” he wrote.

Jordan and Ellie’s famous friends took to the comments to celebrate the news. “Ahhhhhhhh congratulations!!!!!!!! ❤️❤️ beyond happy for you both,” Lana Candor wrote.

“I. AM. SOBBING. CONGRATULATIONS GUYS,” Sarah Hyland added.

Ariel Winter, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Corbin Bleu also shared celebratory messages. The To All the Boys 2 star and Ellie announced their engagement in May 2019. In November, the pair celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary -- after initially having to cancel their ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“9 years of friendship…4 years of dating…1 year of marriage,” the actor wrote on Instagram next to a photo from their wedding day. “i love you so much, ellie fisher. thank you for being my person. here’s to the next infinite years 💜.”

In 2017, Jordan opened up about his lady, telling ET Ellie is "definitely my person. She's definitely the one. There's no question in my mind. There's no doubt about it."