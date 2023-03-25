Jonathan Majors Arrested on Charges of Assault After Alleged Incident With Woman, Actor Denies Claims

Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York City on Saturday morning, according to multiple reports. The 33-year-old Creed III star has denied the claims.

TMZ was the first to report the alleged incident, saying that Majors was booked on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment. TMZ also reported that the woman accusing Majors is, in fact, his girlfriend.

A rep for Majors tells ET, "He's done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."

The NYPD told CBS News in a statement that officers received a 911 call from an apartment in the Chelsea neighborhood at 11:14 a.m., where a "preliminary investigation determined" that there had been a "domestic dispute" involving Majors and a 30-year-old woman. The woman told officers she had been assaulted and was taken to a hospital with minor head and neck injuries, according to police. She is in stable condition.

TMZ sources say that Majors and his girlfriend got into an argument in a taxi on Friday evening when she allegedly saw another woman texting him and she confronted him, trying to look at his phone.

According to the woman, Majors allegedly grabbed her hand and slapped her, and she has also accused him of putting his hands around her neck. The two spent the night in separate locations and according to TMZ, Majors' girlfriend went to the police on Saturday morning and reported him.

Majors was taken to jail, and TMZ noted that he is now out of custody.