Jonathan and Drew Scott Remember 'Amazing' Leslie Jordan as a 'Force of Good' (Exclusive)

Jonathan and Drew Scott are remembering the late Leslie Jordan, and reflecting on that impact and legacy he's left behind.

"Leslie is just this force of good, and anybody who spent any amount of time with him knows he's just, so genuine and so sweet," Jonathan reflected. "Even when he was filming with us, I mean, he would sit down with every single crew member and talk to them and hear their story and share a laugh."

The Call Me Kat star -- who died Monday morning after a car accident in Hollywood, California, at the age of 67 -- recently filmed an episode in the new season of the Property Brothers' HGTV series, Celebrity IOU.

"I think what was really great about Leslie as well was that he was somebody who brought people together," Drew shared. "He created a community, because he shared the good and the bad, and he shared that he's been through some really dark times."

On his episode of Celebrity IOU, Leslie worked with Jonathan and Drew on renovating the ranch-style home of his close, longtime friends Newell and Rosemary Alexander. The pair were the first people to welcome Leslie when he moved to Los Angeles from Tennessee in the 1980s to pursue acting professionally, and they jumpstarted his career. They also served as support, and became like family over their 40-year friendship.

"I think that’s why we wanted to showcase this episode as a tribute to Leslie, because he said that it was so important that he do this for Rosemary and Newell," Jonathan explained. "We had to actually shut down production when we got the news that this had happened because we just, we just couldn’t believe it."

"I think he learned by people giving to him, and he's become that person to give to others," Drew shared of Leslie. "He was just such a sweet human being, he's really, really going to be missed."

"He was one of the sweetest human beings you ever meet," Drew added. "Leslie's that person that just walks into a room and puts a smile on your face... He literally is such an amazing human being. You can’t help but smile and laugh and give him a big bear hug when you see him... he will definitely be missed."

Celebrity IOU will premiere on HGTV and stream on Discovery+ on Nov. 14.

There has been an outpouring of tributes following Jordan's death, from fellow celebrities, his current and former co-stars and fans alike. Check out the video below for more on the late actor's life and legacy.