Jonas Brothers Say They 'Appreciate' Getting to Spend Time With Their Wives During Quarantine

While staying home with family has been a challenge for some, it seems the Jonas Brothers are not taking the opportunity to spend time with their wives for granted.

Nick, Joe and Kevin recently joined SiriusXM Hits 1's Celebrity Session hosted by The Morning Mash Up, via group video chat, and they reflected on what quarantining with their wives has been like after their lengthy Happiness Begins Tour.

"I feel like this time has been really rewarding, to be able to spend with the family," said Kevin, who has been staying home with his wife of 10 years, Danielle, and their two young daughters, Alena, 6, and Valentina, 3. "We've actually been getting on very well, so I'm happy with that."

For Joe, being married is a much more recent life change. He and wife Sophie Turner just celebrated their 1-year wedding anniversary earlier this month.

"We're having a good time. We got married last year, so we're new to this, so we're still enjoying that time," Joe said. "Also, we were on tour for what feels like more than a year, so being home is kinda nice."

While home, Joe and Sophie have been making sure to stay close while also not forgetting to do their own thing throughout the day.

"We appreciate and we know that time for ourselves is important. So I'll do my thing, she does her thing, even though were all under one roof," Joe shared. "I think that's been helpful for us."

Nick said that he and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, are "in the same boat," as they quarantine together after having tied the knot in December 2018.

"[We] only got married like a year ago and a half ago, so it's been nice to actually have some time at home together, which we didn't have," Nick shared. "Similarly, she's really busy as well in this time, and we're working from home. So we have that time where it's sort of structured. Like, we work out together, do our thing, and then do our work and come back and have our nights together and it's really lovely.

"She's the best, and I'm quite happy," Nick added with a smile.

While spending their days together, Nick has also been turning to Priyanka for help when it comes to his own work -- shooting episodes of The Voice remotely from their house. It's also led to an unexpected challenge.

"She loves the show so much, she gets mad if I say anything about what happens," Nick said with a laugh. "So I have to stay quiet for three hours until the results are actually on, live, on the West Coast, or otherwise she's very unhappy with me."

