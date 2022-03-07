Jonah Hill Wants to Remake 'Twins' With Shaquille O'Neal -- Here's What the Basketball Legend Thinks

Jonah Hill and Shaquille O’Neal may be our new favorite pair. On Sunday, the Don’t Look Up actor took to his Instagram account to celebrate the NBA legend’s 50th birthday.

“Happy birthday to the GOAT @shaq let’s remake Twins,” Hill wrote next to a picture of the duo standing side by side. Clearly, the height difference is reminiscent of the 1988 buddy comedy starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito, who played fraternal twins separated at birth.

Shaq saw the message and responded in the comments, “Thank you brother.”

As for how the former Los Angeles Lakers star feels about the remake, Shaq tells ET he would actually be down to shoot an updated version of the '80s classic.

Shaq got birthday love from other famous friends as well. Vanessa Bryant, wife of the late Kobe Bryant, took to her Instagram Story to wish the athlete a happy birthday and recalled one of his past celebrations.

“Happy birthday @shaq ! I remember Kob and I going to your birthday party at a club when I was 17,” she wrote. “Damn time flies. Happy 50th.”

Meanwhile, songstress Monica shared a side-by-side image, similar to Hill’s, with a sweet message. “Happy 50th big guy...I love you and appreciate the stand up friend & man you’ve been to me," she wrote. "Your huge heart will always bring you and yours an abundance of blessings!! @shaq. "

Making his milestone birthday the best one yet, the sports commentator shared the birthday present he got for himself. On Friday, Shaq posted a video of a brand-new custom Dodge Hellcat Charger.

“best birthday ever thanks to @swaggpack_shaq and the rest of @atlanta_street_xecs and @padgettmotorsports for getting me my brand new dodge hellcat charger,” he wrote. “best car club ever. love you guys thanks . i feel like charles barkley eating a piece of chocolate cake.”