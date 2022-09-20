Jon Hamm Says He's Considering Marriage, Kids in Rare Interview About Anna Osceola Romance

Jon Hamm has love on the brain! The actor, who has never been married, told Howard Stern that he is in a space in his life where he is ready to settle down.

“I’m in a relationship right now and it’s comfortable,” the 51-year-old actor said on Stern’s SirusXM radio show about his relationship with Anna Osceala. “It’s a feeling of taking care of someone else and being taken care of."

The Mad Men star said that his relationship is a result of working on himself and doing the work to unpack trauma -- which includes his mother's death at a young age -- so that it can continue to be successful.

Getty Images

“And it’s also been a process of working on myself, my mental health and unpacking all of that trauma, my realizing that, you know, when you lose somebody that’s so important to you like a mother so early, that creates a wound that blocks a lot of that emotional accessibility, that blocks a lot of that availability, and vulnerability," he shared.

Hamm noted that he's thought about taking his relationship to the next level.

“It’s only been in the last couple of years of me kind of sitting down and really thinking about it,” he shared. "That’s made the relationship that I’m in now even more meaningful and opened up the possibility of things like being married, having kids, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness -- all that stuff that sounds hokey and whatever but it’s real and it’s what I’m working for.”

When asked by Stern if he was in love, Hamm admitted, “I very much so am.”

Hamm and Osceala, 34, met on the set of Mad Men in 2015. However, the pair were first romantically linked in 2020.

The couple made their red carpet debut in March at an Oscar’s after-party. After keeping their romance under wraps, the pair have stepped out on more carpets together, including at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick.

Before his relationship with Osceala, Hamm was in a long-term relationship with Jennifer Westfeldt. The pair ended things after 18 years in 2015.