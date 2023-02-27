Jon Hamm Is Engaged to Anna Osceola After Two Years of Dating: Report

Jon Hamm is going to be a husband! The 51-year-old actor is engaged to Anna Osceola after two years of dating, People reports. ET has reached out to Hamm and Osceola's reps for comment.

Hamm and Osceola, 34, have largely stayed mum about their romance since the beginning. The couple is believed to have met in 2015 when Osceola appeared on the final episode of Mad Men, in which she played a secretary at the retreat where Hamm's character, Don Draper, ends up.

Hamm split from Jennifer Westfeldt in 2015 after 18 years together. He and Osceola were first romantically linked in 2020, and have since vacationed in Italy and made their red carpet debut.

Hamm gave a rare interview about his and Osceola's relationship in September 2022, telling Howard Stern that he's "very much" in love with his now-fiancée.

"I'm in a relationship right now and it's comfortable. It's a feeling of taking care of someone else and being taken care of," he said. "And it’s also been a process of working on myself, my mental health and unpacking all of that trauma, my realizing that, you know, when you lose somebody that's so important to you like a mother so early, that creates a wound that blocks a lot of that emotional accessibility, that blocks a lot of that availability, and vulnerability."

As for the possibility of marriage, Hamm said, "It’s only been in the last couple of years of me kind of sitting down and really thinking about it."

"That's made the relationship that I'm in now even more meaningful and opened up the possibility of things like being married, having kids, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness," he said. "All that stuff that sounds hokey and whatever, but it's real and it’s what I'm working for."