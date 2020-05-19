JoJo Siwa Wipes Away Her Signature Look for a Totally Different Style on Her 17th Birthday: Watch!

JoJo Siwa is kicking off another year of her life with a totally new look! The YouTuber celebrated her 17th birthday on Tuesday without the help of her signature ponytail or a massive bow.

In fact, she literally wiped the look that made her famous away! With the help of TikTok's "Wipe It Down" challenge, Siwa sprayed down her mirror while rocking a giant pink bow, sky-high ponytail, and a brightly colored striped jacket. But with one wipe she was transformed.

Siwa's new look features her blonde tresses down and wavy as she rocks a black Gucci T-shirt without an accessory in sight. It seems the internet sensation is feeling herself in the new look, giving a slow-motion spin and checking herself out in the mirror.

This isn't the first time Siwa has left her signature look behind recently. It seems quarantine has made the teen star eager for a new 'do. She's shown off her natural wavy hair several times on TikTok and even rocked a braided look last month in a dancing video.

Watch the clip below for more: