JoJo Siwa Trades in Her Signature Ponytail for a Major Chop

JoJo Siwa may have just gotten quite the dramatic chop.

The 18-year-old performer took to social media on Wednesday, sharing footage of herself in the midst of a head-turning haircut. "I did something today," she teased on TikTok. The teenager noted she is "so happy" and promised to show fans the results soon.

In a video shared to Instagram, fans can get a better look at just how much hair Siwa said goodbye to as the stylist cuts a chunk of locks at the nape of her neck. Now, followers are eagerly awaiting the big final reveal.

"I NEED THE RESULTS I NEED," one fan commented.

"I NEED A HAIR REVEAL NOW," another echoed.

A third weighed in, "Omg I cannot wait to see the end result!"

While the star rose to fame with a high ponytail often adorned with a colorful bow, Siwa has tried out some other styles in recent years, including letting her long, wavy locks down altogether. Sometimes, that means leaving her big bows by the wayside.

"I've worn a bow, obviously, for the last 18 years of my life," JoJo told Instagram's Adam Mosseri back in June 2021. "I just had my 18th birthday, and it was right around my birthday that I realized, 'You know, I kinda want to do my hair different today.'"

She elaborated, "It felt like the right time to do something different and to do something, you know, maybe a little bit more mature…like a little upgrade." However, that doesn't mean her love for bows has disappeared entirely.

"They're who I am," she said, "but I just, you know, maybe won't wear it every day."