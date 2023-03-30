JoJo Siwa Reacts as Fans Catch Her Dog Pooping in the Background of Her TikTok

What JoJo Siwa thought was a cute puppy video turned into a much funnier moment. The 19-year-old YouTuber took to TikTok to share a throwback clip from when she first got her puppy, moving the cute pup around to the soundtrack of The Black Eyed Peas' hit, "Boom Boom Pow."

"Found this in my drafts from when I first got this baby boy," Siwa captioned the post with wide-eyed emojis.

But commenters were quick to notice in the background of the video that Siwa's other dog was hunched over to poop before sniffing the clearly visible nugget and walking away.

JoJo Siwa/TikTok

JoJo Siwa/TikTok

"Jojo? The other dog pooped on your floor.." one commenter wrote.

"LMFAOOOOO bro in the corner said nah this is my moment," another fan wrote.

Siwa even responded to one fan pointing out the hilarious moment, writing, "She said literally 's***ting on y'all'" with a series of laughing-crying emojis and referencing the song's lyrics.

