JoJo Siwa Gets Her Hair Chopped Off by Girlfriend Avery Cyrus

JoJo Siwa's keeping things short these days. Just look at her new hairdo!

The 19-year-old social media star on Thursday posted a 41-second TikTok video in which she reveals that she's decided to go back to sporting short hair. Not just that, the video's spliced together to show her new girlfriend, TikTok star Avery Cyrus, channeled her inner Edward Scissorhands and going to town on Siwa's hair.

Siwa said in the video she wanted to go back to how it used to be. As for Cyrus' technique, Siwa called it "a little shaky." Still, 22-year-old Cyrus did an incredible job, prompting Siwa to say, "In the end, it turned out amazing."

From start to finish it lasted around three hours, and Siwa gushed that she's "obsessed" with the new look. There was even a little PDA at the end of the video. You can see Cyrus, standing behind Siwa, plant a kiss on Siwa's forehead before the video ends.

@itsjojosiwa I wasn’t sure how it was gonna turn out…. BUT IM SO HAPPY AVERY CRUSHED ITTTTTT💇🏼‍♀️💇🏼‍♀️💇🏼‍♀️ ♬ Satisfaction - Benny Benassi & The Biz

JC Olivera/Getty Images

The video comes a week after a source told ET that Siwa and Cyrus were spotted holding hands when they stepped out for the Hollywood opening of Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill musical at the Pantages Theatre.

"Both were dressed in sparkly attire," the source said. "In true JoJo fashion, she had glitter in her hair."

The source added, "JoJo looked very happy."

Siwa and Cyrus even posed for photos together on the red carpet -- with Siwa sporting a huge grin as she leaned in towards Cyrus. She also took time for a fun shot with the show's cast.

Siwa all but confirmed her romance with Cyrus in a cute video last week after fans had speculated that the two were dating. She captioned the video, "Happiest girl." In the clip, she and Cyrus posed together in a photo booth, grinning and eventually kissing. Fans have been speculating that the two TikTok stars were together for weeks now as they've started appearing in one another's videos.