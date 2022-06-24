Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Helps Flight Passenger During Medical Emergency

Johnny Depp's lawyer, Camille Vasquez, is being hailed as a hero after she sprung into action when an elderly man collapsed after hitting his head during a flight from Los Angeles to New York.

According to TMZ, the incident happened on an American Airlines flight, where a man in his 70s suddenly collapsed while walking past her and her bodyguard, who were sitting in first class.

After the elderly man fell to the ground, flight attendants called for help, and that's when Vasquez and her bodyguard reportedly got out of their seats to help. As for how exactly she helped, TMZ reports Vasquez called her brother-in-law, who is a doctor. He then guided Vasquez to check if the elderly passenger had suffered from a heart attack or was bleeding in the brain as a result of the fall.

What's more, Vasquez's bodyguard is said to have taken off his Apple Watch in order to monitor the man's heart rate. In the end, a surgeon happened to be on the flight and took over for Vasquez and her bodyguard. The flight, however, had to turn around and head back to LAX, where medics took the passenger off the plane.

According to TMZ, a flight attendant referred to the famed lawyer as "Wonder Woman" and then gifted her a bottle of Merlot and champagne.

American Airlines released a statement to ET confirming that Flight 184, bound for JFK, was forced to return to LAX "due to the medical needs of a customer."

There's a video circulating on social media that shows a woman getting excited after realizing Vasquez, who helped Depp win his defamation case against Amber Heard and is set to represent him in next month's assault case, is on her flight. It's unclear if the video was taken on the day the passenger suffered the medical emergency but all signs point to yes, given the video's overlayed text reads, "When Camille Vasquez is on your flight to NYC," and the fact the video was posted three days ago.