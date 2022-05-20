Johnny Depp's Co-Star Eva Green Shows Support for Him Amid Amber Heard Legal Battle

One of Johnny Depp's former co-stars is speaking out amid his $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. In a message shared on Instagram earlier this week, Eva Green, who starred alongside Depp in the 2012 film Dark Shadows, threw her support behind the 58-year-old actor.

Posting an image of her and Depp at the London premiere of Dark Shadows in 2012, Green wrote, "I have no doubt Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world, and life will be better than it ever was for him and his family 🕊."

The 41-year-old actress' supportive message comes as Depp and Heard's weeks-long court battle continues. The actor claims Heard alluded to being in an abusive relationship with him in her op-ed written for The Washington Post. Meanwhile, Heard claims the op-ed is not about Depp, but has alleged that her ex was both physically and verbally abusive toward her during the course of their marriage.

While Green is showing support for Depp, one of Heard's former co-stars has also recently spoken out. David Krumholtz, who co-starred with Heard in the 2011 TV series The Playboy Club, took to his Instagram Story earlier this week to share his support for the 36-year-old actress.

"Amber Heard is a victim of abuse by Johnny Depp," Krumholtz wrote. "Don't ya just love his work? Isn't he handsome? Heard he's a sweetheart! Captain Jack Sparrow!!! Drugs and alcohol turn men into monsters."

The 44-year-old actor added, "I believe Amber Heard."

"She is not innocent. But she IS a victim," Krumholtz continued. "Depp's smugness during the trial is sickening. The reason Johnny Depp lost career opportunities is because he was a total mess. Disney etc... doesn't care what Amber accused him of. He ruined his public image by being a severe drug abuser and drunk."

