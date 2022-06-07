Johnny Depp Joins TikTok, Dedicates First Video to 'Loyal and Unwavering Supporters'

Johnny Depp is making social media moves after winning his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. The 58-year-old actor has officially joined TikTok and already has a massive following.

Depp joined the social media platform days after his six-week trial against Heard ended, with the jury unanimously deciding that he was defamed by the 36-year-old actress and that she "acted with actual malice." Depp -- whose account is verified with a blue check mark -- currently has over 3 million followers.

On Tuesday, he posted his first video to TikTok, along with a message to his fans. "To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD," read the note.

In the video, Depp is seen waving to fans from his vehicle. There are also scenes of him playing his guitar onstage and preparing for his performance backstage.

Depp is not currently following anyone on TikTok, but he did pen a short bio, which reads, "Occasional Thespian." He also used the same profile picture as he has on Instagram.

It's no surprise that Depp is in a good headspace after his court victory, in which the jury awarded him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. (His punitive damages were reduced to $350,000 in accordance with the state's statutory cap.)

Depp first filed his $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard in March 2019 in response to an op-ed the 36-year-old actress wrote for the Washington Post in December 2018 about being the victim of domestic violence. The article itself did not mention Depp by name, though their contentious 2016 divorce had been in the news over the previous two years.

Following the verdict last Wednesday, a source told ET that Depp is "feeling really good and positive" and that he "feels like things are on the upswing for him."

The source added that Depp is ecstatic to have "cleared his name" and that he's "looking forward to the future, both personally and professionally, and feels like he got his career back."

Depp spoke out following the trial in an Instagram post on June 1, saying he feels as though he's finally got his life back after his 2016 divorce from Heard.

"Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed," Depp wrote. "All in the blink of an eye."

"False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me," he continued. "It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career."

Depp added: "And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled."

Heard, meanwhile, also spoke out saying she was "heartbroken" with the outcome of the case.

"The disappointment I feel today is beyond words," she wrote in a statement on Instagram. "I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband. I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."

"I believe Johnny’s attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK. I’m sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American – to speak freely and openly," she added.