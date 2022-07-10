Johnny Depp Calls Out Ex-Wife Amber Heard In New Album: 'If I Had a Dime, It Wouldn’t Reach Your Hand'

Johnny Depp is taking shots at his ex-wife, Amber Heard, in his new album with Jeff Beck.

A review from The Sunday Times, which got an advanced listen of the album, shared insight into some of Depp's lyrics that are seemingly targeted at Heard. The actor and musician's 13-track collaboration with British guitarist Jeff Beck, titled "18," is set to be released Friday.

The Times reports that Depp wrote two original songs for the album and also heads two cover songs that are featured. The actor covered “Caroline, No” by the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson, and “Venus and Furs” by the Velvet Underground.

In Depp's original songs, eagle-eared listeners discovered the meaning behind the lyrics. In one of the tracks, titled "Sad Motherf—in’ Parade," Depp pointedly croons, “You’re sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch,” according to the Times. He continues, “If I had a dime, it wouldn’t reach your hand.”

Of course, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and his ex-wife and Aquaman star, Amber Heard, were entangled in a highly publicized defamation lawsuit. Depp sued Heard for defamation following an article she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018 that alleged abuse against her from an unnamed partner.

The trial spanned six weeks with the jury unanimously deciding that Depp was defamed by the 36-year-old actress and that she "acted with actual malice."

Depp was awarded over $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, while Heard won $2 million in her countersuit against Depp.

Depp and Beck announced their new studio album collaboration in June. "When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and creativity," Beck said in the duo's joint statement. "We would joke about how we felt 18 again, so that just became the album title too."

Depp is currently appearing as a guest on Beck's European tour, which will end July 25. "It's an extraordinary honor to play and write music with Jeff," Depp said in the statement. "One of the true greats and someone I am now privileged enough to call my brother."