'John Wick' Prequel Series 'The Continental' With Mel Gibson Sets Fall Release: Watch the Teaser

It's time to check in to The Continental.

The upcoming series explores the origins behind the hotel for assassins at the center of the John Wick franchise and is told through the eyes of young Winston Scott (Woodell) as he's dragged into the hell-scape of 1970s New York City to face a past he thought he left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel's mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne.

Woodell plays a younger version of the character portrayed by Ian McShane in the John Wick movies, and he's not the only cast member taking on a familiar role to fans of the franchise. Ayomide Adegun plays young Charon, the hotel concierge played by the late Lance Reddick, while Peter Greene portrays Uncle Charlie, the character played by David Patrick Kelly in the first two films.

Gibson enters the John Wick universe as a new character, Cormac, while Mishel Prada steps into the shoes of KD, Ben Robson plays Frankie, Hubert Point-Du Jour plays Miles, Nhung Kate portrays Yen, Jessica Allain is introduced as Lou and Jeremy Bobb plays Mayhew.

Watch the official teaser below.

The Continental is developed, written and executive produced by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward and Shawn Simmons, alongside John Wick director Chad Stahelski, among others.

Peacock

News of the series' launch date comes amid the success of John Wick 4, which has thus far earned more than $270 million at the global box office since premiering in theaters in March. The 2024 spinoff film, Ballerina, with Ana de Armas is next on the docket and returns several favorites, including Keanu Reeves, McShane, Reddick (as a posthumous release) and Anjelica Huston.