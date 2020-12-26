John Travolta Posts Video of Kids Celebrating First Christmas Since Kelly Preston’s Death

John Travolta had a low-key holiday with his children. The 66-year-old actor posted a sweet video of his daughter Ella Bleu, 20, and son Benjamin, 10, wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.

In the clip, the family is in their living room by a decorated Christmas tree and dressed in pajamas. “Say merry Christmas, Ella," Travolta can be heard saying in the back, as Ella waves. He then pans the camera over to his son, who is eating a treat.

"Merry Christmas from the Travolta family!🎄" the actor wrote alongside the clip. This marked the first Christmas since his wife, Kelly Preston, died in July.

Last month on Thanksgiving, the actor thanked his friends and followers for the outpouring support he's received after Preston's death.

"I want to take this moment to thank each and every one of you for supporting me in such an incredible way this year," he said, appearing emotional as he addressed people in his video. "Happy Thanksgiving and always love."

Preston died following a two-year battle with breast cancer. She was 57 years old. Travolta and Preston were married for 28 years. Their son, Jett, died in 2009 at the age of 16.

Since her death, Travolta has paid tribute to his beloved late wife. In October, on what would have been her 58th birthday, he posted a photo from their wedding day.

"Happy Birthday hon! I found this photo of my mom and dad‘s wedding. It was nice to see ours alongside theirs," he wrote on Instagram.

For more on the Travota family, see below.