John Travolta Makes Surprise Appearance at Premio Lo Nuestro to Support Host Pitbull

Premio Lo Nuestro 2020 brought together the hottest stars in Latin music... and John Travolta.

The Grease star made a surprise appearance at the awards show in Miami, Florida, on Thursday, with his friend -- and host for the evening -- Pitbull, giving him a shout-out at the top of the show.

"Thank you for coming out and welcome to the party!" Pitbull yelled, as the camera panned over to Travolta in the audience.

"You're my first crush, I have to say, I'm nervous," Pitbull's Premio Lo Nuestro co-host, Thalia, said. "Can I be your Sandy?"

Travolta's support for Pitbull isn't that out of the ordinary. The actor revealed last year that it was Pitbull who inspired him to go bald. Travolta also starred in Pitbull's music video for "3 to Tango," which dropped last August.

Mr. 305 played coy about a possible Travolta appearance while speaking with ET's Denny Directo at rehearsals for Premio Lo Nuestro on Wednesday.

"The thing is, when you're doing legendary things, legends may pop up," he teased. "When you're on your way to being a legend and an icon, you have to surround yourself... show me your friends and I'll show you your future."

Pitbull also said that he wasn't relying on "tricks" to impress the crowd during the show.

"I like it to be real," he explained. "I think that is the real magic trick, you know?"

