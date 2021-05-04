John Travolta Celebrates Daughter Ella's 21st Birthday: 'Your Dad Adores You'

John Travolta is celebrating his daughter's birthday! The 67-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday to pay tribute to his daughter, Ella Bleu, on her 21st birthday.

In honor of the milestone, the proud dad shared a stunning shot of Ella, who was recently cast in Get Lost, smiling as she sported a denim jacket..

"Happy 21st birthday to the most beautiful, kind, human being and artist I know," John wrote. "Your dad adores you!"

On Sunday, Ella took to her Instagram to thank everyone who sent her birthday messages in a sweet video.

"I really wanted to thank you all so much for the beautiful birthday wishes on my birthday yesterday," she said. "You guys mean the world to me and it really helped make it all the more special, so thank you guys. I'm sending you all love and happiness."

Ella's special day came less than two months after her dad celebrated his 67th birthday. At the time, Ella expressed her love for her dad on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday to the most incredible man I have ever known. You are not only the best Dad ever, but you are also my best friend," she wrote. "Thank you for raising us, helping us and loving us and thank you for all of the good you do every day."

"The world is so lucky to have you and so are we," she continued. "I love you Daddy. I had the best time celebrating your birthday with you yesterday."

