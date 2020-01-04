John Stamos Uses 'Full House' Couch as a Baby Gate and His Co-Stars React

John Stamos is repurposing an iconic set piece! The 56-year-old Full House actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a pic of how he's decided to use the blue plaid couch that used to be a main item in the sitcom's set.

In the image, the piece of furniture is placed in front of a staircase as Stamos' 1-year-old son, Billy, who he shares with his wife, Caitlin McHugh, stands by its arm.

"Baby safety gate or one of the most iconic couches in pop TV history? You make the call," Stams captioned the cute pic.

The photo seemed to shock his Full House cast mates, with Jodie Sweetin questioning, "WHAAAAATTTT?!" and Andrea Barber dubbing Stamos a "thief."

Meanwhile, Candace Cameron Bure asked "You got it?! Not Bob?" in reference to Bob Saget, the show's patriarch.

Saget, though, seemed to support Stamos' ownership of the couch, writing, "I don't know what it is John, but it comforts me."

In a second comment, Saget quipped, "Did you take the alcove too?" in reference to another iconic part of Full House's set.

Dave Coulier offered a warning for Stamos in the comments, joking, "A lot of my farts are still in that couch."

