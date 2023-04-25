John Stamos Says He Got Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Briefly Fired From 'Full House'

How rude! John Stamos opened up about how he briefly got Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen fired from the sitcom Full House during a recent appearance on the Good Guys podcast.

When Stamos' friend and former co-star, Josh Peck, asked him about a report that he once tried to get the Olsens fired from Full House, he replied, "I did it. I didn't 'try.'"

He explained that the moment came when he and co-star Dave Coulier were filming a scene with the twins for the show's pilot in which they had to take care of the Olsen twins' character, Michelle, without her dad, Danny (Bob Saget).

"I think I was holding her under the armpits and Dave was holding her little feet and we take her in the kitchen and we hose her down," Stamos recalled. "Put a fan on her, wrapped her up in paper towels, and she was screaming, both of them. They wanted to be anywhere else but there and so did I. They were 11 months old, God bless them. They kept switching them."

Stamos admitted that the difficult scene broke him, and he insisted that the now-famous twins be fired from their first acting gig.

"I couldn't deal with it. I said, 'This is not gonna work, guys.' I screamed at them, 'Get rid of them. I can't work like this,'" Stamos shared.

But though the Olsens were cut from the series, their replacements weren't much better.

"So they got rid of them. They brought on these two red-headed kids. I'm sure their parents loved them and thought they were attractive. It had nothing to do with them being red-headed... but they weren't attractive," Stamos said. "It was only a few days and I said, 'Bring the Olsens back! These kids are terrible.'"

When asked if the Olsens knew that he tried to get them axed, Stamos jokingly replied, "They do now."

The famous twins shared the responsibility of playing Michelle Tanner on the hit sitcom from 1987 to 1995. The Olsens appeared in 193 episodes of the series, but chose not to return for the Netflix reboot, Fuller House.