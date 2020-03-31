John Prine's Wife Says Singer Is in 'Stable' Condition While Hospitalized With Coronavirus

One day after news broke that musician John Prine had been hospitalized after contracting coronavirus, his wife is sharing an update on his health.

Prine's wife, Fiona Prine, took to Twitter on Monday where she told fans that her husband is "stable" but that he's not yet improving.

The 73-year-old singer-songwriter was hospitalized for "a sudden onset of Covid-19 symptoms" last Thursday, and was "intubated Saturday evening," Fiona shared on Sunday, adding that her husband's situation was "critical."

On Monday morning, Fiona revealed to fans that she, too, had contracted the illness and has since recovered, and thanked everyone for their live, support and well wishes.

"I have recovered from Covid-19. We are humbled by the outpouring of love for me and John and our precious family. He is [stable]," she wrote. "Please continue to send your amazing Love and prayers. Sing his songs. Stay home and wash hands. John loves you. I love you."

Several hours later, Fiona returned to Twitter to revise and explain her previous statement out of a concern that she'd given fans a falsely optimistic perception of her husband's condition.

"I need to clarify what I mean by 'John is stable'. That is not the same as improving. There is no cure for Covid-19," she wrote. "He needs our prayers and love - as do the thousands of others who are critically ill. Stay at home. Wash your hands. We love you."

When news of Prine's hospitalization first became public, fans and famous friends sent their heartfelt best wishes to the singer and his wife during their difficult time.

Celebs including Seth Meyers, Kumail Nanjiani, Mark Hamill, Maren Morris, John Gallagher Jr. and more commented on Fiona's post, sending their love and support and wishing the celebrated artist a healthy and quick recovery.

