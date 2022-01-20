John Mayer Paid for a Private Plane to Fly Bob Saget's Body to California After His Death in Florida

John Mayer made sure Bob Saget made it home after his death. ET has learned the 44-year-old musician arranged and paid for a private plane to transport the comedian's body home to California after his death in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 9. Saget was 65 at the time of his death.

Following the news of Saget's death, Mayer took to Instagram to pay tribute to his late friend.

"I love you, Bob. I will never forget you," he wrote. "I will visit you often in my memories, and I hope I get to see you in my dreams. I will tell my kids about you. I’m taking you with me forever. I love you, Bob."

"No words for how much he loved you," Kelly Rizzo, Saget's widow, commented. "Thank you dear friend."

Later, Mayer shared a lengthier tribute to Saget, alongside black-and-white photos of them hanging out.

"My brother Bob was a force of nature; a big tall love monster who would hug me and rest his head on my shoulder," Mayer wrote. "His love for those around him was always accounted for. He was deep and wide and vast, and he would’ve probably made a joke about me saying 'deep and wide.' The man had range."

"I’ve met many people in my life, but when Bob crossed my path, I just held onto him, and I wasn’t letting go. I knew he was the realest thing," he continued. "I would like you to know that the man you hope was as awesome as you think was way beyond what you can ever imagine. He was impossibly kind. And generous. And loving."

Shortly thereafter, Mayer, along with comedian Jeff Ross, picked up Saget's car from Los Angeles International Airport, where the comedian had parked it before his flight to Florida. After the men got the car, they reminisced about Saget.

"Bob's effusive and repeated expression of love is the greatest gift that he left people because all we have is the pain of his going," Mayer said. "We don't have to worry about the accounting. The affairs are in order in terms of wondering, or not having to wonder, how Bob felt about us."

"I've never known a human being on this earth who could give that much love, individually and completely, to that many people in a way that made each person feel like he was a main character in their life and they were a main character in his life," Mayer added. "Everyone is so aware how universal Bob's love for people was."

Rizzo thanked Mayer and Ross for their help and kind words on her Instagram Story, writing that there were "no words for how much this meant to me."

"These two men have been holding me up and taking care of me (along with many other incredible people who loved my husband more than anything)," she wrote. "But these two, driving our little Prius that Bob left at the airport, home, was such a solid. And I'm happy it gave them some time to ruminate and share their love of Bob with all who watched. The Prius is now home."

According to an incident report released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, hotel staff at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, Florida, found Saget on the bed with his hand on his chest. The report states Saget was lying in a supine position, indicating a possible heart attack. While an immediate cause of death could not be reported, the medical examiner found "no evidence of drug use or foul play."