John Legend Says He and Chrissy Teigen Will 'Always Feel That Loss' of Son Jack Amid Pregnancy News

Legend is reflecting on that heartbreaking time and wife Teigen's decision to be open about the experience, sharing a series of raw, tear-filled photos from their hospital room.

"That was difficult and I was hesitant to share it, but I think Chrissy was really right in encouraging us to share it," Legend said in an interview on BBC Sounds' Desert Island Discs. "I think it really was powerful for a lot of people and way more people than anybody realizes go through this and I think they feel alone a lot of times."

Legend called it "a really powerful, wise decision by Chrissy to share it because it helped a lot of people."

Since then, Legend said that his family has become something of a sounding board for others who are grieving similar losses, including their personal friends.

"It's hard to try and comfort anyone that's going through it, because there's no real comfort and you're always going to feel that loss," he explained. "It kind of spreads over time so it doesn't feel as heavy over time, but you'll never forget it."

With a new baby and album on the way, Legend said he's worked through his personal grief with music.

"Some of the songs are about coping with loss, you know, and grief and when you feel broken," he noted. "And those experiences I was able to channel into the music."

Teigen and Legend are already parents to 6-year-old daughter Luna and 4-year-old son Miles.

The Cravings author has been open about the couple's experience undergoing another IVF cycle after their pregnancy loss. Last week, she took to Instagram announce the news of their new pregnancy with a sweet snapshot showing off her baby bump.

"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again.1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way," she captioned the sweet post.

"Every appointment I’ve said to myself, 'ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still," she continued. "I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing."