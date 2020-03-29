John Legend Covers Selena Gomez at Daughter Luna's Stuffed Animal Wedding

John Legend found himself playing wedding singer on Sunday.

The GRAMMY-winner performed a slowed-down, emotion-filled cover of Selena Gomez's "Hands to Myself" at the wedding his daughter, Luna, threw for her stuffed animals. It all went down on Instagram Live, with Chrissy Teigen officiating the nuptials.

The model and cookbook author hilariously shared on her Instagram that the wedding -- which the family had planned the day before -- was "running a little behind." "The bride is freaking out," she joked, calling the event the "wedding of the century."

"We're excited. It's a beautiful day. It's a good day for a wedding," she continued. "I don't know how many of you have been to a wedding between two stuffed animals, but what I've found is they are everlasting."

Teigen and Legend -- who rented a house on the beach as they quarantine with their family amid the coronavirus pandemic -- helped their 3-year-old daughter set up an aisle for her stuffed animals to walk down outside. The setting was just right for the occasion, with "guests" like Luna's 1-year-old brother, Miles, and grandma, Vilailuck, attending.

"Thank you for gathering here today on this very special day," Teigen said as she began officiating. "It's a beautiful day -- well deserved in what has become 26 weeks of an incredible relationship."

"It was unexpected at first, as there were many different animals in the house, but who knew that Chloe and Nosh would get along so well?" she asked. "They've loved each other since the first second they laid eyes on one another and they’ve never spent a night apart."

After that, it was time for Legend's performance of the stuffed animals' "favorite song," "Hands to Myself."

Chloe and Nosh said "I do," but their reception will have to wait for later. "Everyone fell asleep so it’ll be tonight!" Teigen explained on Twitter.

Legend and Teigen have been keeping themselves -- and their fans -- entertained as they self-quarantine. See more in the video below.