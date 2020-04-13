John Krasinski Surprises Boston Healthcare Workers With Visit From Red Sox Player David Ortiz: Watch

John Krasinski is honoring the people who have sacrificed so much during the coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday's edition of Krasinski's online show, Some Good News, he gave some very important Boston fans the treat of a lifetime.

Video chatting with the COVID unit of Boston Massachusetts' Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital, the 40-year-old actor decided to treat the fans to a baseball extravaganza.

"Last week was supposed to be opening day for almost every major league team and that loss was felt by everyone," Krasinski explained. "Even in the midst of 24-hour shifts and sleepless nights, our healthcare heroes were missing baseball too."

He then surprised the Beth Israel team with a video chat from David Ortiz, aka Big Papi, who praised the healthcare workers, saying, "I gotta tell you guys from the very bottom of my heart how much I love you and respect you for what you guys are doing. Taking your life, taking your time, that's something that goes even beyond everything."

He added that the Red Sox were donating four tickets for life to the COVID team at Beth Israel and the rest of the staff.

Krasinski then got a heavily sanitized Duck Boat to take the team to Fenway Park for the experience of a lifetime.

"The most special place in Boston has just been opened up to the most special people in Boston -- that's you -- take the field, ladies and gentlemen," he declared.

On the JumboTron, the doctors and nurses were clapped for by important Boston fans, including the governor and mayor. They also got the chance to throw out the first pitch. The fun didn't stop there. Krasinski later noted that he'd partnered with AT&T to give all doctors and nurses three free months of service with the cell phone provider.

Krasinski has been busy keeping things positive since the global pandemic hit America last month. In addition to virtually reuniting with his Office co-star Steve Carrell, he also got the original cast of Hamilton to sing the opening number to one young fan who missed her shot to see the beloved Broadway hit.

