John Krasinski 'Saved the Best for Last' With 'Some Good News' Finale

John Krasinski's webseries Some Good News came into the world at a dark time and tried to inspire people to look on the bright side. On Sunday, the show posted what it called its finale, and demonstrated exactly how it succeeded in its mission.

There were no big guest stars or surprising cast reunions for what Krasinski said on Twitter was "episode 8 of 8!" Instead, it focused on the fans.

The so-called "SGN Community Episode" opened with a fan-made animation of Krasinski, and featured hundreds of examples of fan art and tributes. Then the host -- who seemed to be fighting back tears of joy throughout the episode -- threw it to a series of clips showing viewers doing their own versions of SGN and spreading the positivity far and wide.

Krasinski said it's been "unbelievably moving" to watch so many of his fans "take this show, and quite literally make it your own."

The 21-minute episode also celebrated the moments fans have enjoyed over the past eight weeks, and sparked real excitement for all the good news still out there for people to champion.

As the episode came to a close, the actor signed off one last time, telling fans, "For this episode of SGN, I'm John Krasinski, no longer needing to remind you that no matter how hard things get, there is always good in the world."

"Thank you all for making this show very special, and we will see you again," he added, sparking hope among fans that this is more of a season finale than a series finale.

Before the episode aired, Krasinski told fans on Twitter that the show was coming to an end, at least for now, and he thanked everyone for their support and participation.

"Wow! Can’t believe we’re coming to episode 8 of 8! No words for how much these episodes have meant to me! BUT just because the show is taking a break doesn’t mean #SGN ever does! This week we look back at all that we’ve created...TOGETHER! So send me your favorite #SGN memories!" Krasinski tweeted last Tuesday.

On Sunday, immediately after the latest episode went live, Krasinski thanks fans again, and reiterated that this won't be the last we see of him reporting on all the good in the world.

"Saved the best for last! Episode 8 of @somegoodnews has to be my favorite because it celebrates the truth of what this show has always been. Never mine,always yours! There IS and ALWAYS WILL BE...good in the world!" he wrote. "Thank you all! So long but not farewell!"

Check out the video below for more on how Krasinski made the world a better place amid the coronavirus crisis by just keeping his eye on the silver lining around every cloud.