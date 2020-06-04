John Krasinski Reunites Original ‘Hamilton’ Cast to Surprise a Fan With an Epic Performance: Watch

John Krasinski just made a Hamilton fan's day! On the second episode of his web series, Some Good News, the 40-year-old actor Zoomed with a 9-year-old girl named Aubrey, who was disappointed when the tour performance of Hamilton that she was supposed to see got canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Aubrey's mom lamented the show's cancellation on Twitter, revealing that it was Aubrey's "dream" to see the musical and sharing that she and her daughter ended up staying home and watching Mary Poppins Returns instead.

Krasinski cheered Aubrey up by revealing that he would fly her and her mom to New York City to see Hamilton when it reopened on Broadway, before revealing a second surprise -- Mary Poppins herself, his wife Emily Blunt.

While Blunt was playfully joking with Aubrey about Lin-Manuel Miranda's role in Mary Poppins, the Hamilton creator and star himself popped up via Zoom to surprise the fan.

Aubrey was clearly shocked and delighted to virtually see the Tony winner, but he took things one step further when he and the rest of the original Broadway cast reunited via Zoom to perform "Alexander Hamilton" for her.

Everyone from the original Aaron Burr, Leslie Odom Jr., to Eliza Schuyler herself, Philipa Soo, joined for the performance, as did Jonathan Groff, Anthony Ramos, Daveed Diggs, Okieriete Onaodowan, Christopher Jackson, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Javier Muñoz, who served as Miranda's understudy before taking over the title role, also joined.

Aubrey was clearly stunned as she watched the group perform, and excitedly cheered when they finished.

