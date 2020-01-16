John Krasinski Responds to Story of Him and Emily Blunt Snubbing 'World Treasure' Chris Martin

Had John Krasinski and Emily Blunt been better about emails, we might have had A Quiet Place musical on Broadway!

On Wednesday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Chris Martin recalled a hilarious pitch he sent the 40-year-old actor-director in regard to his critically acclaimed film.

"When A Quiet Place came out, I had an idea for a joke afterwards," Martin explained on the show. "And so I sent Emily Blunt and her husband this idea for the musical of A Quiet Place. And it was just me [silently performing]."

Sadly, the 42-year-old Coldplay frontman added, "And they never replied... So every time I see that trailer, it makes me feel sick."

Upon seeing this portion of Martin's interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show's Instagram, Krasinski took to the comments section to set the record straight.

"I... did not get an email from Chris Martin," the Office star responded. "The man is a world treasure. Are you kidding me!?!? Emily what have you done!?!?"

Seeing Krasinski's comment, Nick Jonas also said he had an issue with getting in contact with the couple. "I also sent you an email. Telling you how incredible I thought the film was.... I too did not get a reply," he wrote.

Krasinski then replied to Jonas, writing: "What email did you send to? Did Emily give you the wrong one? What is happening!?"

While fans may never see Martin star in A Quiet Place musical, A Quiet Place: Part II hits theaters on March 20.